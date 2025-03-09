OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.48. OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.