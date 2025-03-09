Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Stock Position Lessened by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of ONL stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Orion Office REIT ( NYSE:ONL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 50.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.74%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

