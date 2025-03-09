Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and traded as low as $24.92. Otsuka shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 39,920 shares trading hands.
Otsuka Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.
About Otsuka
Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.
