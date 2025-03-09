Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 320.95 ($4.15) and traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.20). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.17), with a volume of 301,229 shares traded.

Pantheon International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 320.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The investment trust reported GBX (3.98) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. Pantheon International had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

Pantheon International Company Profile

A share in Pantheon International Plc (“PIP”) provides access to a high-quality diversified portfolio of exceptional private companies around the world. It does this by investing with many of the world’s best private equity managers who might otherwise be inaccessible to many investors. Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIP has scale and is one of the longest established private equity companies on the London Stock Exchange.

