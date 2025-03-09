PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,332 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of PBF Energy worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2,119.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 392,776 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 165.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,770 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 44.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 93,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.62. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.35%.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,789,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,884,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,300,548.88. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,062,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,442,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PBF. TD Cowen cut PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.