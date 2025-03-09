Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.66 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.37). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 28.40 ($0.37), with a volume of 67,510 shares.

Pennant International Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darren Wiggins purchased 33,274 shares of Pennant International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £8,651.24 ($11,178.76). Corporate insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.

Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.

