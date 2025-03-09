PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

PEP opened at $154.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.80 and its 200-day moving average is $160.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

