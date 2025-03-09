Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (PIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Perpetual Equity Investment Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $473.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.62.
Perpetual Equity Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetual Equity Investment
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.