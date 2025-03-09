Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 694 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $194.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 12-month low of $130.38 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

