Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $450.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $452.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.88. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $399.27 and a 12 month high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

