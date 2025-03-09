Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,766,000 after purchasing an additional 325,613 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.01%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

