Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $976,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 399,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,887,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

