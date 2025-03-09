Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boeing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Boeing by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $203.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.22.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

