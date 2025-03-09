Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

