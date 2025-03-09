Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). Approximately 1,641,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 453% from the average daily volume of 296,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.04.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

