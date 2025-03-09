Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.57 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 63.40 ($0.82). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.83), with a volume of 1,355,046 shares.

Picton Property Income Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.00 million, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.42.

About Picton Property Income

Established in 2005, Picton is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of a number of EPRA indices including the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index.

Picton owns and actively manages a £718 million UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2024).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK REITs and has delivered upper quartile outperformance and a consistently higher income return than the MSCI Quarterly Property Index since launch.

