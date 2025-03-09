PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $150,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $268.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $198.94 and a 52-week high of $272.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

