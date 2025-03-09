PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,345 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $87,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

