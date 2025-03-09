PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 286,222 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $97,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

