PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 286,222 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $97,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.