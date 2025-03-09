Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Posts Earnings Results

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

NYSE:PRME opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $314.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.85. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRME shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.