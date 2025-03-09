Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.40 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 446705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.80 ($1.46).

Prs Reit Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £631.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Prs Reit Company Profile

www.theprsreit.comThe PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector (“PRS”). It aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth.

The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental, mainly across the major regions of England.

