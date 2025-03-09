Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
