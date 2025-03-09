Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 28.0% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 227,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

