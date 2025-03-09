Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,123,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,698,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.65% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 262,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 78,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV opened at $110.20 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

