Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,136,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,942,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.98% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

