Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 342,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,833,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Pool as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $12,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $364.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.64. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

