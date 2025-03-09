Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 2,836,155 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,836,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.50% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,490.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 576,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 540,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 534,982 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

