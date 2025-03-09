Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,305,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,074,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of American International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American International Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 64,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in American International Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AIG opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.