Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 462,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,466,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Broadridge Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $241.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $246.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,441 shares of company stock worth $1,547,835 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.