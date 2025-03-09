Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 853,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,658,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

