Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 26.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,352,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,890,000 after buying an additional 695,810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 2,950.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 296,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 286,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 249,173 shares in the last quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. now owns 384,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,279,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,715,000 after purchasing an additional 104,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYN opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

