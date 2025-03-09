Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,639,000 after buying an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,079,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 302,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,562,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,581,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Shares of REGN opened at $707.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $642.00 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $696.12 and its 200-day moving average is $851.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

