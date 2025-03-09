Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ICF International stock on February 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average of $139.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.56. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. D. Boral Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti raised shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

