Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Block stock on February 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

XYZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.00. 10,856,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.78.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Block by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Block by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Block by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Block by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $446,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,585,253.28. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $221,236.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,310,081.97. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,967 shares of company stock worth $1,649,113 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XYZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Block from $115.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

