Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ambev stock on February 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambev alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Ambev Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 21,843,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,262,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0221 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ambev

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 37.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Ambev by 18.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 21.6% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambev by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ambev by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.