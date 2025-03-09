Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.60 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72). Residential Secure Income shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 156,200 shares traded.

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £103.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.04.

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter. Residential Secure Income had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Residential Secure Income plc will post 6.1000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 1.03 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is currently -72.40%.

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

