Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2025

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESIGet Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.60 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72). Residential Secure Income shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 156,200 shares traded.

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £103.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.04.

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter. Residential Secure Income had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Residential Secure Income plc will post 6.1000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 1.03 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is currently -72.40%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.