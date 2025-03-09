Retirement Solution LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Retirement Solution LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Retirement Solution LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Retirement Solution LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $142,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 144,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $42.42.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

