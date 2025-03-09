Retirement Solution LLC Sells 14,306 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Retirement Solution LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 6.0% of Retirement Solution LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Solution LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,173,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

