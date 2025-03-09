Reviewing Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) & Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) and Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Surge Energy and Freehold Royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freehold Royalties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Surge Energy presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.24%. Freehold Royalties has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.68%. Given Surge Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Surge Energy is more favorable than Freehold Royalties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Energy N/A N/A N/A Freehold Royalties N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Surge Energy and Freehold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.0% of Surge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Freehold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Surge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Freehold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.3%. Surge Energy pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Freehold Royalties pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surge Energy and Freehold Royalties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.40 9.21 Freehold Royalties N/A N/A N/A $1.00 8.51

Freehold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Surge Energy beats Freehold Royalties on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc. in June 2010. Surge Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

