Rialto Wealth Management LLC Takes $267,000 Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in RXO by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RXO by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RXO by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in RXO by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of RXO opened at $19.83 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

