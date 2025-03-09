River Global Investors LLP Sells 1,199 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

River Global Investors LLP lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $196.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.36 and its 200 day moving average is $216.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $178.35 and a one year high of $237.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

