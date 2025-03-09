River Global Investors LLP Sells 5,038 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

River Global Investors LLP cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $130.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

