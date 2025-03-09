River Global Investors LLP Sells 5,175 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

River Global Investors LLP lessened its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in BILL were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

BILL stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4,723.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

