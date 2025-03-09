RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 843 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,351,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
VB stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.44.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
