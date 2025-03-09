Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Acquires 420 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.22. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $203.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

