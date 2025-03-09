Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $856,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Snowflake by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $158.54 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush set a $210.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $246,060.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,489.20. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 690,647 shares in the company, valued at $123,625,813. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,193 shares of company stock valued at $50,096,313. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.