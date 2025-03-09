Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 287,400 shares trading hands.
Rockwell Diamonds Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About Rockwell Diamonds
Rockwell Diamonds Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of diamond deposits and natural resource properties in South Africa. The company was formerly known as Rockwell Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rockwell Diamonds Inc in May 2007. Rockwell Diamonds Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
