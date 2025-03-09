Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.47 and traded as high as C$47.00. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$46.50, with a volume of 5,997 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCI.A

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.40.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.