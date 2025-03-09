Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (AAPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2015 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

AAPW stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782. Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

