Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) versus F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Financial Analysis

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 2.65% 5.31% 0.61% F.N.B. 18.12% 8.30% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 F.N.B. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Valuation & Earnings

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.63%. F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.57%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and F.N.B.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $404.22 million 3.33 $19.93 million $0.45 66.27 F.N.B. $1.60 billion 3.10 $465.33 million $1.26 10.91

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 302.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. F.N.B. pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and business loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The company provides investment management, financial planning, and wealth management services. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial and consumer banking services, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. It also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; and securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities. The Insurance segment comprises commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates community banking branches in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

